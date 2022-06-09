Community farm overcomes high gas prices

TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (WBAY) - Full Circle Community Farm sounds like your typical Midwest farm...

“We grow anything and everything you grow in Wisconsin, and then some,” Farmer Andrew Adamski said.

But basically the entire use of 500 plus acres goes to one thing.

“As far as what we grow here, it’s gonna sound weird but 90% of what we grow is grass... for the cows. That’s one of the best crops we can grow in this area,” Adamski explained.

It’s a big area to cover for Adamski and his team, so you would think the hike in gas prices would be hurting the farm’s budget.

“Really, the only thing we use fossil fuel for is moving hay around. During summer season, our cows are out there harvesting all the feed that they need.”

Adamski said his farm is not getting hit so hard by gas prices due to operating in a resilient system called regenerative agriculture. The term is for farming focused on working with the land instead of damaging it. That’s why tractors are not used much.

“We’ve, right from the start, built our farm to be as little fossil fuel dependent as possible... for us, we already rely so much on our animals to do much of the harvesting, waste management and storage.”

He said his parents had a feeling about where the fossil fuel industry was heading.

He believes prices now might be motivating other farmers to change things up.

“it’s part of the job. You have to adapt and change as the world dictates. If you can’t then you don’t deserve to be farming, honestly.”

Farms are thankful for regenerative agriculture.

