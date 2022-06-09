Advertisement

Community farm overcomes high gas prices

Full Circle Community Farm is navigating high gas prices.
By Casey Torres
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (WBAY) - Full Circle Community Farm sounds like your typical Midwest farm...

“We grow anything and everything you grow in Wisconsin, and then some,” Farmer Andrew Adamski said.

But basically the entire use of 500 plus acres goes to one thing.

“As far as what we grow here, it’s gonna sound weird but 90% of what we grow is grass... for the cows. That’s one of the best crops we can grow in this area,” Adamski explained.

It’s a big area to cover for Adamski and his team, so you would think the hike in gas prices would be hurting the farm’s budget.

“Really, the only thing we use fossil fuel for is moving hay around. During summer season, our cows are out there harvesting all the feed that they need.”

Adamski said his farm is not getting hit so hard by gas prices due to operating in a resilient system called regenerative agriculture. The term is for farming focused on working with the land instead of damaging it. That’s why tractors are not used much.

“We’ve, right from the start, built our farm to be as little fossil fuel dependent as possible... for us, we already rely so much on our animals to do much of the harvesting, waste management and storage.”

He said his parents had a feeling about where the fossil fuel industry was heading.

He believes prices now might be motivating other farmers to change things up.

“it’s part of the job. You have to adapt and change as the world dictates. If you can’t then you don’t deserve to be farming, honestly.”

Farms are thankful for regenerative agriculture.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to a scene on Packerland in Green Bay. June 7, 2022.
“Disgruntled employee” arrested after standoff at Green Bay trucking company
Wisconsin resident caught during fish poaching probe
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers poses for a photo with a little fan in Green Bay.
Mom shares daughter’s joy of meeting Aaron Rodgers at grocery store
Appleton Police investigate two deaths. June 7, 2022.
Man and woman found dead in Appleton home
Appleton Police investigate two deaths. June 7, 2022.
Appleton Police identify man and woman in murder-suicide

Latest News

Jerry Boehlen
WATCH: Fond du Lac crossing guard retires at 91
Rooster
WATCH: Farmers impacted by rising gas prices
Gun
WATCH: Gun safety bills taking center stage on capitol hill
I-41 incident in Oconto County, June 8 2022
WATCH: 'Active call for service' closes Oconto I-41 lanes