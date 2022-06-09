Advertisement

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Cold batteries

Also, how an altered gene could make produce at the grocery store better for our planet and for our bodies!
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As more people own electric or hybrid cars, more car owners are discovering their mileage is affected by the weather -- especially winter weather. The colder it gets, the less power you get from lithium-ion batteries.

Now scientists have developed a Li-on battery that works longer without losing efficiency in temperatures as low as -31 degrees. Brad explains what they changed.

Plus, Brad has news from our backyard: University of Wisconsin-Madison researchers found altering the growth gene of plants makes them absorb more carbon dioxide. In return, the plant had more useful components. This could not only help with global warming but make the food you buy even healthier. Brad explains the findings and talks about the possibilities in 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES.

