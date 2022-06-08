Wisconsin governor calls special session on repealing state’s abortion ban

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has called a special session of the Wisconsin State Legislatures to take up a repeal of Wisconsin’s abortion ban.

Evers called the session for Wednesday, June 22.

The governor’s executive action comes as a leaked draft opinion shows the U.S. Supreme Court is poised to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that established abortion as a constitutional right.

“There are so many people in each of our lives—our family members, our friends, and our neighbors—people each of us love and care so much about, who could see their ability to make their own reproductive healthcare decisions taken from them,” said Gov. Evers. “The conversation around protecting access to reproductive healthcare begins where I think most of us can agree, which is wanting the people we care about to get the healthcare they need when they need it. Period.”

Wisconsin is one of several states in which abortion would be illegal if Roe is overturned. Wisconsin’s abortion ban was enacted in 1849. It provides no exceptions in the case of rape or incest.

The Supreme Court has heard oral arguments in a Mississippi case prohibiting abortions after 15 weeks. A final decision could come this summer. A draft opinion leak indicates the court is poised to issue a ruling that would overturn Roe.

It’s not likely there will be action taken at the special session. The legislature is majority Republican. They would likely “gavel in and gavel out” and take no action on repealing Wisconsin’s abortion ban.

Republican candidates for governor, Kevin Nicholson and Rebecca Kleefisch, responded.

You ignore record murder on our streets and call a special session to encourage the continuation of a practice that has killed 500K+ Wisconsin children and 60M+ American children since #RoeVWade. You need to go. #WIGOV https://t.co/UBNd8zQLtg — Kevin Nicholson (@KevinMNicholson) June 8, 2022

Tony Evers wants abortion without restrictions. Republicans should reject his special session. — Rebecca Kleefisch (@RebeccaforReal) June 8, 2022

