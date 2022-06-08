WARMER WITH MORE SUN ON THURSDAY

Rain showers and a few storms will linger this evening, mainly NORTH of the Fox Valley. No severe weather is expected. Once the rain fades away, skies will clear... although some patchy fog could develop. Lows will settle into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Thursday is looking good with highs well into the 70s away from Lake Michigan. Even Lakeside, highs should still get up to around 70 degrees. You can also expect much more sunshine compared to Wednesday. Although, a stray shower is possible across far NORTHEAST Wisconsin. Friday is also shaping up to be a pretty nice day, but rain showers will pass to our south.

The next, more significant chance for rain and storms arrives Saturday afternoon and continues through the night. A little rain could linger into the first part of Sunday too. Highs this weekend should still get into the 70s. Warmer and much more humid air is possible starting next Tuesday as highs return to the 80s.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

THURSDAY: W/N 10 KTS... WAVES: 0-2′

FRIDAY: SSE 5-10 KTS... WAVES: 0-1′

TONIGHT: A few evening thundershowers... then decreasing clouds. Some fog possible. LOW: 51

THURSDAY: More sun than clouds. Breezy at times. Stray shower NORTHEAST? HIGH: 77 LOW: 52

FRIDAY: Sun & clouds. Seasonable temps. HIGH: 77 LOW: 55

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. Chance of afternoon and evening rain/storms. HIGH: 75 LOW: 58

SUNDAY: Morning rain possible. More sun by the afternoon. HIGH: 73 LOW: 54

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Rain/storm at NIGHT? HIGH: 76 LOW: 62

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, breezy, and more humid. HIGH: 86 LOW: 66

WEDNESDAY: Warm, breezy, and humid with a mix of sun and clouds. PM storms possible. HIGH: 85

