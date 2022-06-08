Titletown Beats series to kickoff with free Tai Verdes concert

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - More live music is coming to Titletown this summer.

The Packers say Tai Verdes will kick off the Titletown Beats Concert Series with a free concert on Saturday, June 18.

Verdes is know for his breakout single “Stuck in the Middle.” He has more than 120 million streams on Spotify. He has a big following on TikTok.

Let's continue FREE live music at Titletown + crank up the heat for Titletown Beats with chart-topping breakout artist, @taiverdes presented by Water Joe!



📆 Saturday, June 18

⏰ 7:30 p.m.

🔗 https://t.co/CFNj9pg4pJ pic.twitter.com/y8zg9dxXNM — Titletown (@titletown) June 8, 2022

Titletown Beats shows will take place monthly with to-be-named national artists.

The dates are June 18, July 16, and Aug. 14.

The shows are scheduled for 7:30-8:30 p.m.

The stage will be set on Titletown Plaza on the west side of Ridge Road.

Pre-concert festivities include cardio kickboxing and boot camp, giant games, and Drinks with a View on Ariens Hill.

