Titletown Beats series to kickoff with free Tai Verdes concert
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - More live music is coming to Titletown this summer.
The Packers say Tai Verdes will kick off the Titletown Beats Concert Series with a free concert on Saturday, June 18.
Verdes is know for his breakout single “Stuck in the Middle.” He has more than 120 million streams on Spotify. He has a big following on TikTok.
Titletown Beats shows will take place monthly with to-be-named national artists.
The dates are June 18, July 16, and Aug. 14.
The shows are scheduled for 7:30-8:30 p.m.
The stage will be set on Titletown Plaza on the west side of Ridge Road.
Pre-concert festivities include cardio kickboxing and boot camp, giant games, and Drinks with a View on Ariens Hill.
Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.