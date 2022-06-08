Advertisement

Titletown Beats series to kickoff with free Tai Verdes concert

Hit songwriter and recording artist Tai Verdes will join ASCAP Experience on Wednesday,...
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 11:50 AM CDT
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - More live music is coming to Titletown this summer.

The Packers say Tai Verdes will kick off the Titletown Beats Concert Series with a free concert on Saturday, June 18.

Verdes is know for his breakout single “Stuck in the Middle.” He has more than 120 million streams on Spotify. He has a big following on TikTok.

Titletown Beats shows will take place monthly with to-be-named national artists.

The dates are June 18, July 16, and Aug. 14.

The shows are scheduled for 7:30-8:30 p.m.

The stage will be set on Titletown Plaza on the west side of Ridge Road.

Pre-concert festivities include cardio kickboxing and boot camp, giant games, and Drinks with a View on Ariens Hill.

