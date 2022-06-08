Advertisement

RAIN DEVELOPS, WITH STORMS POSSIBLE LATER TODAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Steve Beylon
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
As expected, a band of rain is pushing through east-central Wisconsin this morning. As low pressure and a weak front passes through the region, widely scattered thunderstorms will develop farther north this afternoon and evening. Some storms later today may have some quick downpours and lightning, but our risk of severe weather is LOW. While our area rainfall totals will be variable, some of the heavier showers could bring up to half an inch of rainfall through tonight.

Even though some late sun is possible, the day ahead looks mostly cloudy. The rain and additional clouds will put a clamp on our rising temperatures. Look for afternoon highs in the 60s, with some lower 70s across the Northwoods.

Those warmer 70s will be more likely tomorrow through the upcoming weekend. We’re tracking a disturbance that will bring some rain into northeast Wisconsin late Saturday. Some non-severe thunderstorms will also be possible Saturday night. While the exact timing of this weathermaker could be adjusted, it looks like the rain would be wrapping up early Sunday morning.

Keep your eye on the forecast towards the middle of next week... It looks like some heat and humidity will be building across Wisconsin.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

A CHANCE OF LATE THUNDERSTORMS

TODAY: S 1-10 KTS... WAVES 0-2′

THURSDAY: W 5-15 KTS... WAVES 0-2′

TODAY: Showers develop. Afternoon thunder possible. Mostly cloudy with some late sun. HIGH: 68, some 70s NORTH

TONIGHT: A few evening thundershowers. Partly cloudy. Late fog lakeside. LOW: 52

THURSDAY: Early fog lakeside, otherwise partly cloudy. A warmer, but breezy afternoon. HIGH: 77 LOW: 54

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Toasty warm. HIGH: 77 LOW: 54

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. Late rain, with a chance of storms at NIGHT. HIGH: 75 LOW: 55

SUNDAY: A sunrise shower? Turning partly cloudy and breezy. HIGH: 73 LOW: 54

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Thundershowers at NIGHT. HIGH: 76 LOW: 62

TUESDAY: Decreasing clouds. Very warm and breezy. Humidity rises. HIGH: 84

