Advertisement

Meat packing plant fire causes brief evacuation

A photo of a fire truck.
A photo of a fire truck.(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A fire broke out at meat packing plant JBS Tuesday evening.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded to 1330 Lime Kiln Road around 6:30 p.m. where they saw smoke.

Upon arrival, firefighters noticed flames on the roof and smoke in the rendering area. Crews controlled the fire within 15 minutes.

Everyone inside the building evacuated for around an hour and a half.

Battalion Chief Mike VandenAvond cites heat caused by machinery to be the source of the fire.

The plant experienced a roughly $30,000 loss.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to a scene on Packerland in Green Bay. June 7, 2022.
“Disgruntled employee” arrested after standoff at Green Bay trucking company
Appleton Police investigate two deaths. June 7, 2022.
Man and woman found dead in Appleton home
Wisconsin resident caught during fish poaching probe
Abdi Ahmed in court for plea hearing
Man pleads guilty to charges in fatal Lombardi Avenue crash
Tammy Elliott talks about a recent scam taking advantage of this area having new lottery...
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Oshkosh woman loses money to scammers pretending to be Powerball winners

Latest News

Appleton Police investigate two deaths. June 7, 2022.
Autopsy underway after two people found dead in Appleton
Harbor House
WATCH: Domestic abuse suspected in Appleton deaths
Monkeypox global outbreak map, June 7 2022
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Monkeypox
Police lights
WATCH: Green Bay City Council to hear report from PD on gun violence