Meat packing plant fire causes brief evacuation

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A fire broke out at meat packing plant JBS Tuesday evening.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded to 1330 Lime Kiln Road around 6:30 p.m. where they saw smoke.

Upon arrival, firefighters noticed flames on the roof and smoke in the rendering area. Crews controlled the fire within 15 minutes.

Everyone inside the building evacuated for around an hour and a half.

Battalion Chief Mike VandenAvond cites heat caused by machinery to be the source of the fire.

The plant experienced a roughly $30,000 loss.

No injuries were reported.

