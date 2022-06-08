Advertisement

Aircraft carrying 5 Marines crashes in California desert

Officials say a Marine Corps aircraft has crashed in the Southern California desert.
Officials say a Marine Corps aircraft has crashed in the Southern California desert.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRAWLEY, Calif. (AP) — Officials say a Marine Corps aircraft carrying five Marines has crashed in the Southern California desert.

Marine Maj. Mason Englehart says the MV-22B Osprey belonged to the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing based at Camp Pendleton and went down at 12:25 p.m. Wednesday during training in a remote area near the community of Glamis in Imperial County.

Englehart says information was still being gathered about the five Marines who were on board.

Local and federal firefighters are responding. The site is about 115 miles east of San Diego.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to a scene on Packerland in Green Bay. June 7, 2022.
“Disgruntled employee” arrested after standoff at Green Bay trucking company
Wisconsin resident caught during fish poaching probe
Appleton Police investigate two deaths. June 7, 2022.
Man and woman found dead in Appleton home
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers poses for a photo with a little fan in Green Bay.
Mom shares daughter’s joy of meeting Aaron Rodgers at grocery store
Appleton Police investigate two deaths. June 7, 2022.
Appleton Police identify man and woman in murder-suicide

Latest News

FILE - Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, of California, speaks during a news conference on May...
House passes gun control bill after Buffalo, Uvalde attacks
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a visit to Jeff O'Connor's farm in Kankakee, Ill.,...
White House plays up summit initiatives amid no-shows
Decades ago, the only way to reduce a car’s odometer was by removing the instrument cluster and...
‘This was intentional’: Mechanic warns of engine light tape scam on used cars
FILE - Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidates David McCormick, left, and Mehmet Oz during...
Oz wins Pa. Senate primary ahead of showdown with Fetterman