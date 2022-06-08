“If Tombstones Could Talk” returns to For Howard Cemetery

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brown County Historical Society’s “If Tombstones Could Talk” is back at Fort Howard Cemetery.

“Visitors can meet Green Bay’s former residents who have had big dreams of a bright future. Walk in the footsteps of the people who impacted the community, city, and State that we now call home. Once a memory of yesterday, these individuals are brought back to life through the history of their lives to share their stories,” reads a statement from the Historical Society.

Dates are Wednesday, June 8, 6 p.m.; and Thursday, June 9, 6 p.m.

The cost is $10 per person or $8 for BCHS members.

CLICK HERE for more information and purchase tickets.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.