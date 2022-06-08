Green Bay’s common council digs into report on city’s gun violence

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Common Council was shown a report Tuesday night that paints a picture into the city’s gun violence and gives a profile of the suspects and victims.

City officials hope by doing this they can solve the root of the problem.

In conjunction with the Green Bay Police Department, the National Institute for Criminal Justice Reform analyzed gun crime statistics for over three years.

The report’s group stated that the city’s homicide rate is well below the national average, yet a majority of the violence is coming from certain groups.

“Every shooting we as a department we hold them accountable,” Commander Kevin Wayrch of Green Bay Police said at the meeting. “We respond to the crime, but then we take a more holistic approach to try to get in front of these people, so we can make some better life decisions together with them.”

According to the report, Green Bay experienced an increase in deadly shootings in 2020 with six homicides, but last year it decreased to two.

In the investigation using law enforcement data, the group found that in homicides and non-fatal shootings about 55% of the suspects and victims were black, although the city’s overall black population is just 4%.

The majority of the suspects and victims were also men between the ages of 18 to 34.

“I think a lot of times when we encounter these issues in cities, we make some assumptions that are certainly understandable,” Police Chief Chris Davis said. “But if we go based on those assumptions it may not actually solve our problem.”

Council members expressed that although gun violence is low compared to other cities, the incidents Green Bay has had have rattled residents.

“They want to get up in the morning and know their kids can go to school without being at risk. That they can go to grocery store without being at risk. And anything that we can do to make that happen, we have to do,” Alderperson Bill Galvin of District 4 said.

The report identified that Green Bay has 11 groups/gangs, and seven of them are the ones involved in shootings.

Alderperson Brian Johnson says the city has to recognize that systemic issues may be contributing to these crimes.

“One of the things that I don’t ever want our community to do is become desensitized to a growth in crime in our community and I think there are ways for us to be proactive in addressing that,” Johnson of District 9 said.

Overall, the city’s homicide rate is on-par or just below the state average.

There were several recommendations outlined in the report such as creating a gun violence reduction unit, which Green Bay Police say they have launched, and investing more in community-based services.

Here’s a link to that report from National Institute on Criminal Justice Reform.

