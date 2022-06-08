Advertisement

GOP attorney appointed to elections commission, again

Generic photo of ballots.
Generic photo of ballots.(MGN)
By Scott Bauer
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A Republican attorney appointed to the Wisconsin Elections Commission to fill a key vacancy is winning praise from both a Democratic member of the panel and the GOP-hired investigator looking into the 2020 election.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos appointed Don Millis to the commission on Wednesday.

Millis will fill a key vacancy just days before the panel was to vote on who will serve as its next chair.

Millis previously served just under a year on the commission when it was created in 2016.

His appointment garnered praise from election investigator Michael Gableman as well as outgoing elections commission chairwoman Ann Jacobs.

