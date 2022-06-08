CHANCE OF RAIN & SOME THUNDER CONTINUES THIS AFTERNOON

We’ve had a wet start to the day from Green Bay southward. Some locations from Wisconsin Dells to Appleton to Fond du Lac to Sheboygan have had between 1/2″ and 1″ of rain or more. Look for areas of rain to continue into the afternoon. Some storms could also pop up later today and this evening, mainly NORTH of the Fox Valley. No strong or severe weather is expected. Highs will range from the low 60s to low 70s today.

Any rain or storms around during the evening will fade away as the sun sets. Clouds should gradually clear out during the night but areas of fog are possible. Lows in the 50s are expected, with some upper 40s in the NORTH.

Thursday is looking good with highs in the 70s and much more sunshine. A stray shower is possible across far NORTHEAST Wisconsin. Breezes at times may gust up to around 20 mph. Friday is also shaping up to be pretty nice.

A weather maker is on track to produce some rain and storms around here by Saturday afternoon or night. A little rain could linger into the first part of Sunday too. Highs this weekend should still get into the 70s.

Warmer and much more humid air is possible starting next Tuesday. Stay tuned...

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: S 4-10 KTS... WAVES 0-2′

THURSDAY: W/N 5-15 KTS... WAVES 0-2′

THIS AFTERNOON: Areas of rain. A few storms possible NORTH of the Fox Valley. HIGH: 69, some 70s NORTH

TONIGHT: A few evening thundershowers. Partly cloudy. Some fog possible. LOW: 51

THURSDAY: Turning partly cloudy. Breezy at times. Stray shower NORTHEAST? HIGH: 77 LOW: 52

FRIDAY: Sun & clouds. Seasonably warm. 77 LOW: 55

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. Chance of afternoon and evening rain or storms. HIGH: 76 LOW: 58

SUNDAY: Morning rain possible. More sun in the afternoon. HIGH: 74 LOW: 54

MONDAY: Variably cloudy. Chance of a shower or storm. HIGH: 75 LOW: 62

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, breezy, and more humid. HIGH: 86

