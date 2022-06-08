Autopsy underway after two people found dead in Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - We continue to learn more about the investigation into two people found dead in Appleton.

It’s a story we first told you about Monday night.

While police won’t confirm domestic abuse was a factor, we’re told by reliable sources it’s part of the investigation into what caused the death of two people found inside an apartment unit of a house on the 600 block of West Third Street.

The property is just blocks from a domestic abuse shelter.

“Certainly our community is not well right now,” said Amber Schroeder, Executive Director of Harbor House.

Schroeder says the number of people seeking help has dramatically risen since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“So from 2020 to 2021 we had about a 20-30 percent increase. I’d say we’re still on that same trendline right now, and that’s just people who are getting to us,” she said.

That demand for help has led Harbor House to add three new advocate positions as cases of domestic violence increase.

Schroeder added, “I don’t think this is going to change anytime soon. I think this is the lay of the land and I think we have a lot of work to do as a community to really think about what are the root causes of domestic violence and how do we prevent it.”

Since police aren’t looking for a suspect after finding the bodies on West Third Street it’s likely the two people, a man and a women knew each other.

Police say an autopsy is being conducted.

They hope to know more about the cause of death and what led up to this incident in the days to come.

Police did not give a cause of death.

