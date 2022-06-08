Advertisement

Outagamie Sheriff’s Office searching for missing and endangered teen

Alex Radtke
Alex Radtke(Outagamie County Sheriff's Office)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office is hoping to find a missing 14-year-old.

Sergeant Nathan Borman said Alex Radtke ran away from a group home on June 4 and is considered missing and endangered.

Radtke is described as five feet six inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

According to Borman, Radtke has mental health conditions and has not had access to his prescribed medications for multiple days. The Sheriff’s Office believes he may be a threat and uncooperative if approached.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office at 920-832-5000.

