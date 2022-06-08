Active call for service closes I-41 lanes in Oconto

OCONTO, Wis. (WBAY) - An incident caused the closure of all Highway 41 northbound lanes at County Highway SS in Oconto Wednesday.

The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office issued a community notification asking the public to avoid the area around Highway 41 and Frog Pond Road “due to an active call for service”.

Sheriff Skarban said the public is not in danger.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) issued the traffic alert at 3:20 p.m. The estimated duration for lane closures is two hours.

