91 year old crossing guard in Fond du Lac retires

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Wednesday marked the last day of school for students in Fond du Lac, and the end of a career for a man who’s helped those students get to and from school safely -- for the past 20 years.

The intersection of Merrill and Park Avenues in Fond du Lac is known as “Jerry’s Corner” -- named after 91 year old Jerry Boehlen.

“He’s really a nice guy and whenever I come over there I thank him because he’s a really nice person,” Chegwin Elementary School graduate, Sebastian Lopez, says about Jerry Boehlen.

Twenty years ago, after retiring from a career in lumber, Boehlen started working as a crossing guard in Fond du Lac. His wife, Mary Jane, who’s worked with the crossing guards for the past 45 years, for the Fond du Lac Police Department, agreed to hire him. She says, “I don’t think I ever had to reprimand him for anything, that I was aware of anyway. He’s always been very good, very conscientious about what needed to be done with the cars and stuff.”

A familiar face for walkers and drivers, in all kinds of weather, Boehlen has manned the intersection, just down the street from Chegwin Elementary School, for years. He’s helped thousands of kids and families cross this busy street.

“They’re going to miss him a great deal, but we’re just so thankful for the things and the years that he’s put in here, the relationships he’s been able to build with our community, our families - he will be sorely missed when he leaves,” adds Chegwin principal, Nate Groves.

Chegwin parent, Tiffany Brault says, “It’s a sad day, we’re going to miss him but I’m also really happy that he’s going to move on to retirement and have some free time because it’s a big commitment to be a crossing guard.”

In his 20 years holding the stop sign, Boehlen says he’s only missed a week or so of work, because he had heart surgery. While he’s he’s taken pride in his safety assignment -- it’s the relationships he’s built that mean the most.

Boehlen says, “The kids are just great. You get the parents and they stop and talk to you, I’ll just miss all that. That’s all I can say because I’m going to miss them.”

Jerry Boehlen is leaving big shoes to fill, and he’s hoping, whoever takes over his corner -- will love the job and the community as much as he did.

