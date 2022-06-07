Advertisement

TURNING PARTLY CLOUDY WITH SEASONABLE TEMPS

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Steve Beylon
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 6:17 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Clouds are covering up eastern Wisconsin this morning. But, with a weak bubble of high pressure moving in, skies will turn partly cloudy into the midday. With a decent amount of sunshine through the afternoon, our temperatures will be seasonable. Highs will be in the lower half of the 70s, with cooler 60s closer to the lakeshore.

Temperatures will not change too much over the next couple days as a disturbance passes to our south. This next weathermaker will bring a band of rain through the southern half of Wisconsin. Some of the rain will pass through the Fox Cities tomorrow morning. Then, with partly sunny skies, pop-up showers and thunderstorms will develop Wednesday afternoon. A few may have brief downpours and lightning, but our risk of severe weather is LOW.

There’s probably going to be another batch of showers and thunderstorms passing through the area Saturday night. However, it looks like the majority of the weekend will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. We’ll also enjoy more inland highs in the 70s. The forecast will likely be nice for various outdoor events coming up, including the Bellin Run in Green Bay, the Appleton Flag Day Parade and Walleye Weekend in Fond du Lac.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: N/NW 5-10 KTS... WAVES 1-2′

WEDNESDAY: S 1-10 KTS... WAVES 0-2′

TODAY: Morning clouds, then some sunshine. HIGH: 73, cooler 60s lakeside

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Late rain SOUTH, with patchy fog NORTH. LOW: 54

WEDNESDAY: Morning rain SOUTH. Otherwise partly sunny with pop-up afternoon storms. HIGH: 71 LOW: 52

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Warmer and a bit breezy. HIGH: 77 LOW: 53

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Maybe a pop-up shower? HIGH: 74 LOW: 53

SATURDAY: Sunshine, then increasing clouds. Rain and storms at NIGHT. HIGH: 75 LOW: 51

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. A bit breezy. HIGH: 73 LOW: 53

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Probably dry. HIGH: 74

