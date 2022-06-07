Advertisement

Trial for Oshkosh West High School stabbing pushed back to 2023

Grant Fuhrman appears in Winnebago County Court via video feed in 2019 to face an attempted...
Grant Fuhrman appears in Winnebago County Court via video feed in 2019 to face an attempted homicide charge (WBAY photo)(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - More than three years will have passed since the stabbing of a school resource officer at Oshkosh West High School when the student accused of trying to kill him will go on trial.

Tuesday, a Winnebago County court set aside three weeks for Grant Fuhrman’s jury trial starting January 23, 2023, excluding weekends.

Fuhrman, who’s now 19, is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, which carries up to life in prison. He was scheduled to go on trial last week but the defense motioned for a delay coming just days after the deadly shooting at the elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. The defense argued that shooting would be on the mind of every potential juror.

Prosecutors allege Fuhrman stabbed Officer Michael Wissink repeatedly with a barbecue fork in Wissink’s office at the high school in December, 2019. Fuhrman told investigators he didn’t want to kill the officer but wanted his gun, but he also said he thought Wissink would pass out or bleed out within seconds. Wissink fought back and shot and wounded Fuhrman.

A hearing will be held in September to consider other motions before the trial.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Appleton Police investigate two deaths. June 7, 2022.
Man and woman found dead in Appleton home
Abdi Ahmed in court for plea hearing
Man pleads guilty to charges in fatal Lombardi Avenue crash
Wisconsin resident caught during fish poaching probe
Police respond to a scene on Packerland in Green Bay. June 7, 2022.
“Disgruntled employee” arrested after standoff at Green Bay trucking company
Tammy Elliott talks about a recent scam taking advantage of this area having new lottery...
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Oshkosh woman loses money to scammers pretending to be Powerball winners

Latest News

COVID-19 in Wisconsin
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 7-day average of new cases jumps*
File photo of crime scene tape.
5 arrested in Manitowoc meth bust
June 7 noon forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Nice day in Wisconsin
This March 17, 2020, photo provided by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections shows Douglas K....
Wisconsin man accused of killing retired judge pronounced dead