Trial for Oshkosh West High School stabbing pushed back to 2023

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - More than three years will have passed since the stabbing of a school resource officer at Oshkosh West High School when the student accused of trying to kill him will go on trial.

Tuesday, a Winnebago County court set aside three weeks for Grant Fuhrman’s jury trial starting January 23, 2023, excluding weekends.

Fuhrman, who’s now 19, is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, which carries up to life in prison. He was scheduled to go on trial last week but the defense motioned for a delay coming just days after the deadly shooting at the elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. The defense argued that shooting would be on the mind of every potential juror.

Prosecutors allege Fuhrman stabbed Officer Michael Wissink repeatedly with a barbecue fork in Wissink’s office at the high school in December, 2019. Fuhrman told investigators he didn’t want to kill the officer but wanted his gun, but he also said he thought Wissink would pass out or bleed out within seconds. Wissink fought back and shot and wounded Fuhrman.

A hearing will be held in September to consider other motions before the trial.

