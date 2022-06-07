Advertisement

Timber Rattlers catcher Hall returns from the big leagues

By Eric Boynton
Jun. 6, 2022
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Timber Rattlers catcher Alex Hall got the call of a lifetime on Thursday. Going from single-A to the big leagues, even if it was just for a day.

Brewers starting catcher Omar Narvaez tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, and they needed an emergency catcher. The front office looked north to Grand Chute, calling up Hall for the game.

“It was a whole crazy day. Just after my shower I went up to the office, to the farm director and all the coaches. Joe Ayrault was on FaceTime because he was away. They told me, I didn’t believe them, I still didn’t believe them until I got there. It was an amazing day. It’s so much motivation because you want to be up there very day. Especially with your teammates here. If we win here, we all play together, we’ll all go up together,” said Alex Hall.

The 22 year old catcher from Australia didn’t get in the game as the Brewers rallied in the ninth for a win over the Padres. It was a valuable opportunity to get a glimpse of the big league, and how they do things at that level.

“I actually got there kind of late, so I didn’t have time to talk to them. Listening to the catching guys between innings, analysts, and the pitching coach. Just how they do their stuff during the game, track the pitches, what to throw to guys. Talked to Victor Caratini and i was just listening and keeping an ear,” said Hall.

After clearing waivers, a requirement after was added to the Brewers 40-man roster, Hall was able to return to Grand Chute. Taking the field with the Timber Rattlers on Sunday, and hitting a two-run homer in Wisconsin’s 5-1 win over Peoria.

