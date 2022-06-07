SILVER ALERT CANCELED: Brookfield man found safe

BROOKFIELD, Wis. (WBAY) - A Silver Alert for a missing Brookfield man is canceled. The 91-year-old man was found safe within 30 minutes of word spreading that people were looking for him.

The man’s wife woke up in the morning and he was gone and so was their SUV. It was unknown where he was going or what he was wearing, and he didn’t take a cell phone with him. He could have been anywhere, so the Wisconsin Department of Justice issued a statewide Silver Alert.

Silver Alerts are issued for people with dementia or other cognitive impairment.

Because he has been found, we are no longer identifying him.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.