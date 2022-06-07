Advertisement

Round one of WIAA State Boys Golf Tournament in the books

By Eric Boynton
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The WIAA State Boys Golf Tournament teed off at Blackwolf Run in Kohler on Monday.

A pair of golfers from Northeast Wisconsin are in the hunt in division one. Notre Dame’s Ryan Darling is just one shot back of leader Ales Koenig of Kettle Moraine. Sheboygan North Mason Schmidtke isn’t far behind at +1 entering Tuesday’s final round.

In division two, Winneconne’s Winston Knobloch leads the way after posting an even par 72. Kohler’s Reece Breitenbach is one shot back of the leader in division three at +3 following the first round.

The latest leaderboards from the WIAA State Boys Golf Tournament can be found by clicking here.

