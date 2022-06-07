RAIN LATE TONIGHT AND INTO WEDNESDAY

Our next weathermaker is going to spread a swath of rain our way late tonight through Wednesday morning. The heaviest band is expected to setup somewhere along and south of a line from Wautoma to Manitowoc. Some rain may creep up as far north as the Green Bay area. These showers should exit to the east around midday.

Additional pop-up showers or a few non-severe storms are likely Wednesday afternoon, especially in areas that managed to miss our on the morning rain. Highs Wednesday will be a little cooler compared to Tuesday... in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Thursday is looking like a pretty good day for outdoor chores or activities. Skies will be partly cloudy and highs should push in the mid to possibly upper 70s away from the Lakeshore. A few stray showers are possible Friday, but odds remain low. Highs should be in the middle 70s. We are introducing the chance of a few showers and storms from late Saturday through Sunday morning as another weak disturbance moves on through. Temperatures should be in the 70s through the weekend, but there are signs of 80s returning towards the middle of next week. The humidity will likely creep up as well.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: SSE 5-10 KTS... WAVES: 0-2′

THURSDAY: W 5-10 KTS... WAVES: 0-1′

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Late rain SOUTH, with patchy fog NORTH. LOW: 54

WEDNESDAY: Morning rain... mainly SOUTH. Scattered rain & storms during the afternoon. HIGH: 70 LOW: 53

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and mild. HIGH: 77 LOW: 52

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. A stray afternoon shower? HIGH: 76 LOW: 53

SATURDAY: Sunshine, then increasing clouds. Chance of PM & evening rain or storms. HIGH: 75 LOW: 52

SUNDAY: An early shower possible, then some afternoon sunshine. HIGH: 73 LOW: 53

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and mild. Turning more humid late. HIGH: 75 LOW: 60

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Warmer and slightly humid. HIGH: 82

