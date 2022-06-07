Advertisement

Police: Avoid Packerland at Indian Hills due to situation at business

Emergency crews responded to the scene today.
Emergency crews responded to the scene today.(WAFF)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are asking people to avoid the area of Packerland and Indian Hills Drive due to police activity at a business in the area.

Police say the area is about two blocks north of the main Post Office on Packerland. Police did not identify the business.

“Police currently believe they have the situation contained, but need traffic to avoid the area so they have space to work and to keep the public and officers safe,” says Lt. Tom Buchmann.

The public should use I-41 as a north/south alternative to Packerland Drive.

Action 2 News will keep you updated.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abdi Ahmed in court for plea hearing
Man pleads guilty to charges in fatal Lombardi Avenue crash
Tammy Elliott talks about a recent scam taking advantage of this area having new lottery...
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Oshkosh woman loses money to scammers pretending to be Powerball winners
Appleton Police investigate two deaths. June 7, 2022.
Man and woman found dead in Appleton home
Police in Hartford, Michigan, said a youngster committed armed robbery.
Police: 12-year-old boy commits armed robbery in broad daylight
Wisconsin resident caught during fish poaching probe

Latest News

Rebecca Kilps
Former Two Rivers teacher makes court appearance in student sex assault case
June 7 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Brighter skies
Appleton Police investigate two deaths. June 7, 2022.
Man and woman found dead in Appleton home
Appleton Police investigate two deaths
WATCH: Appleton police investigate two deaths