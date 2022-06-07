Police: Avoid Packerland at Indian Hills due to situation at business

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are asking people to avoid the area of Packerland and Indian Hills Drive due to police activity at a business in the area.

Police say the area is about two blocks north of the main Post Office on Packerland. Police did not identify the business.

“Police currently believe they have the situation contained, but need traffic to avoid the area so they have space to work and to keep the public and officers safe,” says Lt. Tom Buchmann.

The public should use I-41 as a north/south alternative to Packerland Drive.

