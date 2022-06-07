NICE THIS AFTERNOON, MORE RAIN LATE TONIGHT & TOMORROW

Tuesday afternoon is shaping up to be pretty nice with a mix of sun & clouds. Highs should be in the low to mid 70s inland with cooler 60s near Lake Michigan. Humidity stays low and winds generally remain under 10 mph. All in all, a great summer day for us here in northeast Wisconsin.

Our next weather maker is going to spread a swath of rain our way late tonight and Wednesday morning. The heaviest band is expected to setup somewhere along and south of a line from Wautoma to Manitowoc. Some rain may creep up as far north as the Green Bay area. Additional pop-up showers and/or storms are likely Wednesday afternoon, especially in areas that managed to miss our on the morning rain. At this point no strong or severe weather is anticipated. Highs Wednesday will be in the 60s and low 70s.

Thursday is looking like a pretty good day for outdoor chores or activities. Skies will be partly cloudy and highs should push in the mid to possibly upper 70s away from the lakeshore. Try to take advantage if you can.

A few stray showers/storms can’t be totally ruled out Friday but odds remain low. We are introducing the chance of a few showers and storms from Saturday afternoon through Saturday night as another weak disturbance moves on through.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: NW/S 5-10 KTS... WAVES 0-2′

WEDNESDAY: S 4-10 KTS... WAVES 0-2′

TODAY: Sun & clouds. Seasonable. HIGH: 73, cooler 60s lakeside

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Late rain SOUTH, with patchy fog NORTH. LOW: 56

WEDNESDAY: Morning rain SOUTH. Sct’d rain & storms during the afternoon. HIGH: 71 LOW: 53

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy & mild. HIGH: 77 LOW: 52

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Maybe a pop-up shower? HIGH: 74 LOW: 52

SATURDAY: Sunshine, then increasing clouds. Chance of PM & evening rain or storms. HIGH: 75 LOW: 52

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. A bit breezy. HIGH: 73 LOW: 51

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Stray shower? HIGH: 75

