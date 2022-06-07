Advertisement

Manitowoc man arrested following alleged shots fired, break-in

(WBAY file)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - A 32-year-old Manitowoc man was arrested after allegedly firing shots and breaking into someone’s home.

Manitowoc Police Captain Matt Wallander said officers got a call from a homeowner saying a man was trying to break into their home armed with a gun in the 2000 block of Johnston Drive around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

The caller knew the man and described their appearance for police.

Upon arrival, police heard multiple gunshots prior to the break-in.

The Manitowoc SWAT Team assisted by removing the caller and their children from the house. Neighbors were temporarily evacuated until the suspect was taken into custody.

The unidentified man faces charges of Recklessly Endangering Safety and Domestic Violence.

No injuries were reported.

The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, Two Rivers Police Department and City of Manitowoc Fire Rescue Department assisted at the scene alongside the Manitowoc County SWAT Team.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Manitowoc Police Department at 920-686-6551 or CrimeStoppers at 920-683-4466. A cash reward is possible.

