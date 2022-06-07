Advertisement

INTERVIEW: Encouraging men to get annual checkups

Generic picture of inside a doctor's office.
Generic picture of inside a doctor's office.(Getty Images)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - June is Dairy Month and National Pollinator Month... but it’s also National Men’s Health Awareness Month.

Action 2 News spoke with a Prevea physician, Dr. Connor Roberts about encouraging men to get annual checkups.

A recent Cleveland Clinic study found only 50% of men consider annual checkups part of their regular routine.

Roberts mentioned avoidable health problems with regular screenings: high blood pressure, high cholesterol and type two diabetes.

“Treating these early before they get out of control is much easier, much safer, much more effective than waiting 10 years down the line when you’ve already had a heart attack or a stroke or you’re starting to have neuropathy...” Roberts said.

For more information, watch the video above.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to a scene on Packerland in Green Bay. June 7, 2022.
“Disgruntled employee” arrested after standoff at Green Bay trucking company
Appleton Police investigate two deaths. June 7, 2022.
Man and woman found dead in Appleton home
Wisconsin resident caught during fish poaching probe
Abdi Ahmed in court for plea hearing
Man pleads guilty to charges in fatal Lombardi Avenue crash
Tammy Elliott talks about a recent scam taking advantage of this area having new lottery...
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Oshkosh woman loses money to scammers pretending to be Powerball winners

Latest News

COVID-19 in Wisconsin
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 7-day average of new cases jumps*
A divided Wisconsin Supreme Court says the state health department can release data on...
Wisconsin Supreme Court says COVID records can be released
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 1,736 cases, 6 deaths per day
The start of June marked Bellin Health opening up the first adolescent clinic in northeast...
YOUR HEALTH MATTERS: First adolescent clinic in Northeast Wisconsin gives teen specific care