INTERVIEW: Encouraging men to get annual checkups

June is Dairy Month and National Pollinator Month... but it's also National Men's Health Awareness Month.

Action 2 News spoke with a Prevea physician, Dr. Connor Roberts about encouraging men to get annual checkups.

A recent Cleveland Clinic study found only 50% of men consider annual checkups part of their regular routine.

Roberts mentioned avoidable health problems with regular screenings: high blood pressure, high cholesterol and type two diabetes.

“Treating these early before they get out of control is much easier, much safer, much more effective than waiting 10 years down the line when you’ve already had a heart attack or a stroke or you’re starting to have neuropathy...” Roberts said.

