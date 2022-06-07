Gov. Evers reacts to being target named on “hit list”

HILBERT, Wis. (WBAY) - Governor Tony Ever was in Hilbert, at Holsum Dairy, to celebrate Dairy Month. Well testing and cover crops were a main part of the governor’s discussion with officials at Holsum Dairy. The governor getting a glimpse of the milking parlor, at the large dairy, as well.

His visit to Holsum didn’t appear to come with any additional security, despite his name being found on a hit list of suspected killer Douglas Uhde. According to Gov. Evers, “No one likes to be targeted, that’s for sure. But, if we give in to that type of, frankly, anarchy our democracy is in a bad place. I know Governor Whitmer feels the same way I do. We, obviously are going to do everything we can to be safe but that is not going to stop us from doing our jobs.”

The governor offered his condolences to the Roemer family, and said he was sickened by the gruesome death of the retired judge John Roemer, agreeing that steps should be taken, perhaps in the form of legislation, to protect the addresses of judges and those who work in the court system. “Judges make difficult decisions every single day and so if that will keep them safe, it’s what we should do absolutely,” added the governor.

Even though there are laws in place, that should have prevented Douglas Uhde, a felon, from being in possession of a firearm, Governor Evers is in favor of more firearm regulations too. He said, “I understand the second amendment issues quite thoroughly. We live in a state of hunters and it’s really important, but there’s no reason why we can’t find common ground on things like background checks and making sure we have red flag laws to temporarily remove access to guns for people that are needing help more than needing a gun.”

But, the governor added state lawmakers are waiting to see what happens on the federal level before making any moves.

"No one likes to be targeted, that's for sure. But, if we give in to that type of, frankly, anarchy our democracy is in a bad place..."

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.