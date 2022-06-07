Advertisement

Go Pack Go!: Fans excited for 2022 minicamp

Packers fans, June 7 2022
Packers fans, June 7 2022(WBAY)
By Casey Torres
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A sea of green and gold took over Ray Nitschke Field Tuesday as several dozens of fans decked out in Packers gear packed the bleachers.

Fans like Jason Derenne couldn’t wait to watch the start of Packers minicamp. He arrived just in time for the field gates to open.

“I’ve been a Packers fan since I was able to watch TV,” Derenne said. “Ready to crawl. And I bleed green and gold.”

Some fans we spoke to were on the field continuing a long-held tradition.

“I’ve been coming ever since... jeez, since I was 12, 13 years old. I mean I’m almost 70 now so it was a good while back,” fan Andrew Shandor said.

That’s why Shandor and his friend brought out the binoculars to check out the new talent... and the first off-season return of Aaron Rodgers.

Another fan, Dave Lesperance, came all the way from Michigan to watch the team. He used to bring his children along for the practices, but this time, he brought his grandkids for their first Packers practice.

“I hope they stay Packers fans forever,” said Lesperance.

