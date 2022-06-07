Former Two Rivers teacher makes court appearance in student sex assault case

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A former Two Rivers teacher charged with sexually assaulting a student appeared in court Monday.

Rebecca Kilps, 35, is charged with three felony counts of Sex Assault of Student by School Staff.

During a court appearance Monday, Kilps waived the time period for her preliminary hearing, which is scheduled for July 22. That’s the hearing in which a judge will decide if there’s enough evidence to bind Kilps over for trial.

Also Monday, the court modified Kilps’ bond conditions so she can have contact with her son. Conditions set in May said she could have no contact with anyone under the age of 18. No other conditions were amended. Kilps is free on a $10,000 cash bond.

Kilps surrendered her passport as a condition of bond.

On May 23, a detective was contacted by a school social worker who had been informed about a student having a relationship with a teacher.

On May 24, the detective received a call from the husband of Rebecca Kilps who reported that he had suspicions and checked his wife’s phone while she was sleeping. He found messages between Rebecca and the victim in which the two were “talking about a future together and saying they love each other.” He confronted her. She admitted it was a student and they had been friends before they started saying “I love you” and “talking sexually.”

The detective spoke to the 17-year-old victim who said things went “too far” and things “went bad.” He detailed how he took her Freshman Spanish class and continued to take her classes through the years. During junior year, he would start going to her classroom after school and hanging out. They started private messaging each other. In March, things “escalated and we talked more and said what we shouldn’t have,” he said.

The victim said they had sex twice at Kilps’ home.

Detectives then talked to Rebecca Kilps. She said she realized in October of 2021 that the victim “meant more than a student should to her but she kept it to herself.” During the interview, she admitted to having sex with the victim twice, according to the complaint. She said it happened when her husband was out of the home.

The former teacher told the detective that she hoped after the victim graduated she would end her relationship with her husband.

“Rebecca said she knew the sexual contact with [victim] was illegal due to his age,” reads the complaint.

Two Rivers Public School District Administrator Diane Johnson said Kilps was immediately placed on administrative leave once the school learned about the allegations. Kilps resigned her position in the district.

“The most important work of a school district is to protect the safety and well-being of our students. When an allegation of this nature is reported, we take prompt action to protect our students. There are no circumstances in which an inappropriate relationship is acceptable and the district will not tolerate conduct that adversely affects the safety and security of our students,” Johnson wrote in a press release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Lieutenant Melissa Wiesner by calling the police department at 920-793-1191.

