Advertisement

Elon Musk backtracks on Tesla layoffs

Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends the opening of the Tesla factory Berlin Brandenburg in Gruenheide,...
Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends the opening of the Tesla factory Berlin Brandenburg in Gruenheide, Germany, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Shares of Tesla and Twitter have tumbled this week as investors deal with the fallout and potential legal issues surrounding Tesla CEO Musk and his $44 billion bid to buy the social media platform. Of the two, Musk's electric vehicle company has fared worse, with its stock down almost 16% so far this week to $728. (Patrick Pleul/Pool via AP, File)(Patrick Pleul | AP)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Tesla CEO Elon Musk is backtracking on comments he made last week about possible staffing reductions.

The Musk-centered site Tesmanian reported details from an email to staff regarding employee head count.

According to the site, Musk said the company would increase the hourly head count but reduce the salaried head-count by 10%.

After Tesla shares dropped 9% on Friday, Musk changed his tone a bit.

On Saturday, Musk tweeted the company’s “total head count will increase, but salaried should be fairly flat.”

That appeared somewhat at odds with a tweet just hours later where Musk said that the Tesmanian story was “accurate.”

Musk also threatened Monday to walk away from his proposed purchase of Twitter.

Tesla shares have been hurt by Musk’s interest in Twitter. Some investors worry it would distract him from running the company or force him to sell more Tesla shares to raise cash.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abdi Ahmed in court for plea hearing
Man pleads guilty to charges in fatal Lombardi Avenue crash
Tammy Elliott talks about a recent scam taking advantage of this area having new lottery...
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Oshkosh woman loses money to scammers pretending to be Powerball winners
Appleton Police investigate two deaths. June 7, 2022.
Man and woman found dead in Appleton home
Police in Hartford, Michigan, said a youngster committed armed robbery.
Police: 12-year-old boy commits armed robbery in broad daylight
Wisconsin resident caught during fish poaching probe

Latest News

The Department of Homeland Security logo is seen during a news conference in Washington, Feb....
US sees heightened extremist threat heading into midterms
Paramount Studios is being sued over the copyright to the 'Top Gun' story, over the Hollywood...
Paramount sued over ‘Top Gun’ copyright
FILE - This is a Goodyear tire garage in downtown Pittsburgh on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. Nine...
Goodyear to recall RV tires 19 years after last one was made
A sign telling consumers of limits on the purchase of baby formula hangs on the edge of an...
USDA giving WIC families formula waivers
Ryker Webb, 4, was found safe after getting lost outside a home in Montana.
4-year-old boy found safe after two days lost in Montana