COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 7-day average of new cases jumps*

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Blame it on the holiday weekend. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says the 7-day average for new COVID-19 cases jumped from 1,736 to 1,824 on Tuesday, but let’s put an asterisk on that increase. A week and a day ago, on May 31, the state reported just 971 confirmed cases -- testing was limited during the Memorial Day weekend -- and without that low number holding it back, the 1,586 new cases identified in the last 24-hour period caused the 7-day average to spring up. Otherwise, new cases have held fairly steady over the past week.

The positivity rate -- the percentage of all tests in the last 7 days that are positive for the COVID-19 virus -- remains high but steady at 13.2%.

Seven of the 20 counties in WBAY’s wider viewing area had new cases in the double digits. Twelve had single-digit growth. Menominee County’s total was revised by 1.

The DHS says three recent COVID-19 deaths were reported. None was a person in Northeast Wisconsin. The 7-day average rose from 6 to 7 deaths per day -- again, a week and a day ago the number of deaths reported was zero.

There were 77 hospitalizations for COVID-19 in the past day -- seven more people than the previous three days combined. Wisconsin is averaging 41 admissions per day for COVID-19 treatment.

Even taking discharges and deaths into account, that pushed patient totals back over 400 for only the second time since early March. The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported 401 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, a net increase of 6 since Monday, with 65 of them in intensive care, an increase of 3.

In Northeast Wisconsin, hospitals are treating 36 COVID-19 patients, 1 more than the day before, with 4 of them in ICU, unchanged. Fox Valley hospitals saw a decline with 16 patients, including 1 in ICU -- 1 fewer patient in ICU and 1 fewer person in the hospital overall.

With the Memorial Day weekend out of the equation, some vaccination metrics saw a rebound in their 7-day averages. But it wouldn’t take much for them to reach new lows again. Vaccinators reported fewer than 1,000 booster shots (999) were administered since the state’s last report, including 951 reported going to Wisconsin residents. That’s only the fourth time in six months that fewer than 1,000 booster shots for Wisconsinites were reported.

Tuesday’s Vaccinations by Age Group

5 to 11: 28.1% (+0.1) received vaccine/25.2% completed vaccinations/0.0% received booster

12 to 17: 61.9% received vaccine/58.5% completed vaccinations/20.3% (+0.1) received booster

18 to 24: 60.7% received vaccine/55.1% completed vaccinations/19.8% received booster

25 to 34: 64.5% received vaccine/60.0% completed vaccinations/25.7% received booster

35 to 44: 69.5% received vaccine/66.1% completed vaccinations/33.4% received booster

45 to 54: 71.8% received vaccine/69.1% completed vaccinations/38.4% received booster

55 to 64: 78.2% received vaccine/75.7% completed vaccinations/49.7% received booster

65 and up: 85.3% received vaccine/82.6% completed vaccinations/68.1% received booster

Tuesday’s Vaccinations by County Population

County (Population)

(Health region) % of population

with at least 1 dose % of population

completed series Brown (264,610) (NE) 65.9% 63.4% (+0.1) Calumet (50,209) (FV) 57.0% 55.0% (+0.1) Dodge (87,336) 52.7% 50.6% Door (27,889) (NE) 79.0% 75.1% Florence (4,298) (NE) 53.2% 50.6% Fond du Lac (102,902) (SE) 56.0% 53.5% Forest (8,960) 53.0% 50.5% Green Lake (18,908) (FV) 57.6% 54.9% Kewaunee (20,386) (NE) 52.7% 51.3% Langlade (19,119) 54.1% 52.1% Manitowoc (78,757) (NE) 60.8% 58.6% Marinette (40,262) (NE) 53.7% (+0.1) 51.5% Menominee (4,546) (FV) 81.2% 77.9% Oconto (38,383) (NE) 53.1% 51.4% Outagamie (188,766) (FV) 64.5% 61.9% Shawano (40,786) (FV) 48.1% 46.5% Sheboygan (115,240) (SE) 63.2% 60.7% Waupaca (50,664) (FV) 55.7% 53.8% Waushara (24,326) (FV) 46.3% 44.4% Winnebago (171,631) (FV) 62.5% 59.7% NORTHEAST REGION (474,585) (NE) 299,418 (63.1%) 287,847 (60.7%, +0.1) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,836) (FV) 331,286 (60.3%, +0.1) 317,904 (57.8%) WISCONSIN (5,832,655) 3,759,800 (64.5%) 3,573,901 (61.3%)

To find free COVID-19 vaccination sites near you, text your ZIP Code to 438829. Visit wbay.com/vaccine for a list of health care organizations offering vaccine shots.

TUESDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS* (boldface indicates change since the last report)

Brown – 73,121 cases (+71) (427 deaths)

Calumet – 11,943 cases (+9) (100 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)** - 5,143 cases (88 deaths)

Dodge – 25,212 cases (+14) (295 deaths)

Door – 6,907 cases (+6) (61 deaths)

Florence - 836 cases (+2) (17 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 30,765 cases (+6) (261 deaths)

Forest - 2,506 cases (+3) (48 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)** - 2,825 cases (40 deaths)

Green Lake - 4,482 cases (+5) (55 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)** - 2,382 cases (71 deaths)

Kewaunee – 4,694 cases (+2) (42 deaths)

Langlade - 5,110 cases (+5) (75 deaths)

Manitowoc – 18,064 cases (+14) (161 deaths)

Marinette - 10,024 cases (+8) (108 deaths)

Menominee – 1,958 cases (cases revised -1 by state) (15 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)** - 4,054 cases (61 deaths)

Oconto – 9,546 cases (+6) (97 deaths)

Outagamie – 44,216 cases (+34) (361 deaths)

Shawano – 10,252 cases (+6) (129 deaths)

Sheboygan – 30,700 cases (+22) (272 deaths)

Waupaca – 11,806 cases (+13) (199 deaths)

Waushara – 5,220 cases (+3) (70 deaths)

Winnebago – 46,432 cases (+33) (337 deaths)

* You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website and for Michigan counties on the Michigan Department of Health COVID-19 website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publish updates Mondays through Fridays.

** Michigan Department of Health updates county information on Wednesdays.

Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

