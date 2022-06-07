Advertisement

All-Star League players throw first pitch

All-Star League
All-Star League(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 9:06 PM CDT
ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) - NEW (Northeast Wisconsin) All-Star League players threw their first pitch Monday.

The All-Star League allows adults with disabilities, 19 and older, to join a team and play ball. Many participants aged out of the Miracle League of Green Bay. The Miracle League makes an adaptive form of baseball available for kids between four and 19.

Communications and Outreach Coordinator AmyJo Barhite said the All-Star League brings people together.

“We wanted to make sure there are activities for adults with disabilities so that they can get out and play, get out and socialize and be part of a team. No matter what your age is, everybody needs to play. Everybody needs to be a part of a community,” Barhite said. “One of the coolest things is just to see the players walk in and start greeting other players... just seeing that we’ve created a place where they can come together, hang out and be part of a team.”

Currently, the league has 62 players on six teams.

Around 80 volunteers make the league possible. The league was formed by families, volunteers at the Miracle League of Green Bay and Lakeshore, the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Brown County and the Green Bay Community Church.

“Just tonight I heard about one mom who said she got the email about this league starting up... she cried. Because there are a lot of adults who just don’t have the same connections and opportunities,” Barhite continued.

Visitors can catch a game each Monday until August 15 at the Resch Miracle Field.

