ACLU releases body cam footage following discrimination complaint

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - “Can you do battery on a sixth grader? I’m good with it, trust me I’m good with it but we will have to find out,” can be heard on body cam footage released by the ACLU.

The footage shows police and school officials talking just shortly after an incident that led to the expulsions of multiple children of color at Merrill Middle School in Oshkosh.

They said the footage is just one piece of evidence that helps them prove their case.

“So there’s this sort of gleeful enthusiasm for funneling these, these young kids into a juvenile system that’s really kind of... it’s just chilling,” ACLU Attorney Elisabeth Lambert said.

Just before the video was taken, a white student threw water on a group of black students at the Halloween dance and used racial slurs against them.

The school district released the following statement:

The video shared is of a routine response session that occurs following a school safety incident regardless of age, race, or color.

The ACLU claimed the students were racially harassed by the same student throughout the school year and the student was never penalized for it. They said the blatant disregard for what led to those actions is the real problem.

“They just move right onto bringing these, you know, funneling these kids into the juvenile legal system without even that most basic consideration of the, of the context,” Lambert continued.

The ACLU is hopeful that with their evidence package, the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights will investigate the incidents of racial harassment and have the district address the harm that has been caused.

The ACLU filed a federal complaint against the Oshkosh Area School District claiming "pervasive discrimination" against black students.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.