Advertisement

ACLU releases body cam footage following discrimination complaint

Body cam footage shows police and school officials talking shortly after an incident that led to the expulsion of multiple children of color.
By Kailin Schumacher
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - “Can you do battery on a sixth grader? I’m good with it, trust me I’m good with it but we will have to find out,” can be heard on body cam footage released by the ACLU.

The footage shows police and school officials talking just shortly after an incident that led to the expulsions of multiple children of color at Merrill Middle School in Oshkosh.

They said the footage is just one piece of evidence that helps them prove their case.

“So there’s this sort of gleeful enthusiasm for funneling these, these young kids into a juvenile system that’s really kind of... it’s just chilling,” ACLU Attorney Elisabeth Lambert said.

Just before the video was taken, a white student threw water on a group of black students at the Halloween dance and used racial slurs against them.

The school district released the following statement:

The ACLU claimed the students were racially harassed by the same student throughout the school year and the student was never penalized for it. They said the blatant disregard for what led to those actions is the real problem.

“They just move right onto bringing these, you know, funneling these kids into the juvenile legal system without even that most basic consideration of the, of the context,” Lambert continued.

The ACLU is hopeful that with their evidence package, the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights will investigate the incidents of racial harassment and have the district address the harm that has been caused.

The ACLU filed a federal complaint against the Oshkosh Area School District claiming "pervasive discrimination" against black students.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tammy Elliott talks about a recent scam taking advantage of this area having new lottery...
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Oshkosh woman loses money to scammers pretending to be Powerball winners
Crime tape
Wisconsin man charged with killing 6 in botched drug robbery
Abdi Ahmed in court for plea hearing
Man pleads guilty to charges in fatal Lombardi Avenue crash
A Fond du Lac Fire Rescue truck.
Fond du Lac County crews rescue male who fell 30 feet from ledge
"Baby Theresa" sketch
Dodge Co. cold case solved using new DNA technology sparks privacy concerns

Latest News

The WIAA State Boys Golf Tournament teed off at Blackwolf Run in Kohler on Monday.
WIAA Boys State Golf Round 1
Police investigating 2 deaths in Appleton, June 6 2022
WATCH: Police investigating 2 deaths in Appleton
Timber Rattlers catcher Alex Hall got the call of a lifetime on Thursday. Going from single-A...
Timber Rattlers catcher Hall back from the bigs
Oshkosh Area School District
WATCH: ACLU releases body cam footage following discrimination complaint