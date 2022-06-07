Advertisement

5 arrested in Manitowoc meth bust

File photo of crime scene tape.
File photo of crime scene tape.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Five arrests were made as the result of an investigation into alleged methamphetamine manufacturing.

Manitowoc Police Captain Peter McGinty said officers observed suspect Nicholas Bevan throwing a plastic bag into a dumpster that contained “improvised utensils” used to create meth on the 1000 block of South Sixteenth Street. Officers found multiple plastic bags with similar utensils in the same dumpster.

Police executed a search warrant on the same block on May 26. They found items believed to be used in meth manufacturing inside the residence.

The Division of Criminal Investigation-Clandestine Laboratory Team, Manitowoc Fire Department and EMS assisted due to the hazardous chemicals on scene.

The following suspects were arrested along with Bevan:

Anthony Carter

  • Maintain Drug Trafficking Place
  • 1 count of Purchase Pseudoephedrine for Another with Intent-Facilitate Another Person Manufacturing of Methamphetamine
  • 8 counts of Felony Bail Jumping
  • Possession Drug Paraphernalia.

Sarah Gunn

  • 1 count of Purchase Pseudoephedrine for Another with Intent-Facilitate Another Person Manufacturing of Methamphetamine
  • 5 counts of felony Bail Jumping

Shannon Rodgers

  • 6 counts of Purchase Pseudoephedrine for Another with Intent-Facilitate Another Person Manufacturing of Methamphetamine

Brent Boeldt

  • Maintain Drug Trafficking Place
  • Possession Drug Paraphernalia
  • 5 counts of Felony Bail Jumping.

Captain McGinty said more arrests are likely as investigation continues.

