3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Monkeypox

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brad Spakowitz offers an in-depth look at monkeypox in today’s edition of 3 Brilliant Minutes.

“The number of infections continues to rise, both here domestically in the United States and globally as well,” Brad said.

Brad explains symptoms to look out for, the length of illness, transmission and monkeypox hotspots around the world.

According to the CDC, infections span 29 countries and Wisconsin has no cases as of June 7.

To learn more, watch the video above.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.