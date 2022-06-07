Advertisement

2 deaths under investigation in Appleton

Deaths under investigation in Appleton, June 6 2022
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Two deaths are under investigation in Appleton, according to Appleton Police Department Captain Todd Freeman.

Police are outside a home located on the 600 block of West Third Street near Pierce Park Monday evening.

Officers responded to the home around 8:49 p.m. where they found a man and a woman dead.

Freeman said the public is not in any danger.

Action 2 News can see yellow police tape and many officers in the area.

WBAY-TV will continue to update this story as details emerge.

