‘Udder Tuggers’ wrap up weekend with win over Peoria

By Eric Boynton
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin ‘Udder Tuggers’ wrapped up their weekend series with Peoria with a 5-1 win on Sunday thanks to the long ball, and a strong day on the mound.

The MicroBrewers first two hits of the day resulted in solo home runs by Zavier Warren and Ashton McGee to build a 2-1 lead. That was good enough with Justin Jarvis dealing on the mound and holding the Chiefs to one run on three hits with six strikeouts over six innings.

Catcher Alex Hall returned from his one game call-up to the big leagues with a two-run blast in the bottom of the sixth to give the Tugers some insurance in the 5-1 victory. Hall needed to clear waivers before he could return to Wisconsin’s roster after he was added to the Brewers’ 40-man roster due to Omar Narvaez testing positive for COVID-19 last week.

