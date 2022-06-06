Advertisement

SHOWERS ENDING WITH SOME AFTERNOON SUN

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Steve Beylon
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Widespread rain is wrapping up across eastern Wisconsin. According to First Alert VIPIR MAX, the heaviest rain totals (up to 2″), fell across the southern Fox Valley and into Calumet and Manitowoc counties.

While an isolated pop up shower is possible across the Northwoods this afternoon, the your afternoon looks drier with limited sunshine. As skies brighten up late today, our temperatures will rise mainly into the mid to upper 60s. Temperatures will likely remain cooler with overcast skies by the lakeshore, while some 70s are possible in central Wisconsin, where clearing takes place earlier in the day.

The week ahead looks fairly quiet... There’s another chance of showers on Wednesday, and again on Friday. However, there’s no thunderstorms in the forecast through next weekend. Temperatures will be fairly typical for early June, with highs in the comfortable 60s and 70s for the next several days.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

AFTERNOON: NE 5-15 KTS... WAVES 1-3′

TUESDAY: N/NW 5-10 KTS... WAVES 1-2′

AFTERNOON: Showers ending. Turning partly sunny with a brisk northeast wind. Maybe a late shower NORTH. HIGH: 68, cooler lakeside

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Fair skies NORTHWEST. Slightly cooler. LOW: 50

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Slightly warmer. HIGH: 74, cooler lakeside LOW: 54

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers mainly SOUTH. HIGH: 69 LOW: 56

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer and a bit breezy. HIGH: 77 LOW: 54

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. An afternoon pop-up shower is possible. HIGH: 75 LOW: 52

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonable temperatures. HIGH: 75 LOW: 51

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Slightly cooler. HIGH: 72

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tammy Elliott talks about a recent scam taking advantage of this area having new lottery...
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Oshkosh woman loses money to scammers pretending to be Powerball winners
Crime tape
Wisconsin man charged with killing 6 in botched drug robbery
"Baby Theresa" sketch
Dodge Co. cold case solved using new DNA technology sparks privacy concerns
A Fond du Lac Fire Rescue truck.
Fond du Lac County crews rescue male who fell 30 feet from ledge
This March 17, 2020, photo provided by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections shows Douglas K....
Source: Whitmer, McConnell, Evers on Wisconsin gunman’s list

Latest News

June 6 midmorning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Clearing out
First Alert Weather
MORNING RAIN, BUT SOME AFTERNOON SUN
June 6 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Drying out
First Alert Weather
WIDESPREAD RAIN TONIGHT, DRYING OUT MONDAY AFTERNOON