SHOWERS ENDING WITH SOME AFTERNOON SUN

Widespread rain is wrapping up across eastern Wisconsin. According to First Alert VIPIR MAX, the heaviest rain totals (up to 2″), fell across the southern Fox Valley and into Calumet and Manitowoc counties.

While an isolated pop up shower is possible across the Northwoods this afternoon, the your afternoon looks drier with limited sunshine. As skies brighten up late today, our temperatures will rise mainly into the mid to upper 60s. Temperatures will likely remain cooler with overcast skies by the lakeshore, while some 70s are possible in central Wisconsin, where clearing takes place earlier in the day.

The week ahead looks fairly quiet... There’s another chance of showers on Wednesday, and again on Friday. However, there’s no thunderstorms in the forecast through next weekend. Temperatures will be fairly typical for early June, with highs in the comfortable 60s and 70s for the next several days.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

AFTERNOON: NE 5-15 KTS... WAVES 1-3′

TUESDAY: N/NW 5-10 KTS... WAVES 1-2′

AFTERNOON: Showers ending. Turning partly sunny with a brisk northeast wind. Maybe a late shower NORTH. HIGH: 68, cooler lakeside

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Fair skies NORTHWEST. Slightly cooler. LOW: 50

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Slightly warmer. HIGH: 74, cooler lakeside LOW: 54

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers mainly SOUTH. HIGH: 69 LOW: 56

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer and a bit breezy. HIGH: 77 LOW: 54

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. An afternoon pop-up shower is possible. HIGH: 75 LOW: 52

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonable temperatures. HIGH: 75 LOW: 51

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Slightly cooler. HIGH: 72

