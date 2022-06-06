Advertisement

Secretary of State La Follette headed to Africa during height of campaign

Secretary of State Doug La Follette
Secretary of State Doug La Follette(WEAU)
By TODD RICHMOND
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin Secretary of State Doug La Follette is heading to Africa just as the primary campaign season heats up. La Follette said Monday that he’s set to travel to Kenya and Zimbabwe for several weeks.

He plans to leave on June 12 and return in early July. He didn’t say exactly when.

The 81-year-old Democrat has held the secretary of state’s office since 1982, but this year he faces a primary opponent in the form of Alexia Sabor. The election is Aug. 9. The winner will go on to face the winner of a three-way GOP primary in November.

The stakes are high for the sleepy office with Republicans talking about putting the secretary of state in charge of elections.

