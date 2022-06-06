Advertisement

Report: Rodgers attending Packers mandatory minicamp

Green Bay Packers' quarterback Aaron Rodgers during NFL football training camp Saturday, July...
Green Bay Packers' quarterback Aaron Rodgers during NFL football training camp Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)(Matt Ludtke | AP)
By Eric Boynton
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will be at Lambeau Field this week as the team holds their mandatory minicamp, according to a report by Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

The two time reigning MVP missed the first two weeks of Organized Team Activities, which are voluntary, and coaches have said during the offseason program Rodgers would not necessarily need the reps to be ready for training camp. Also that allowing the young wide receiving corps to learn the system before getting on the field with QB1 could be a good thing.

There’s no indication how the coaches will split up the reps during practice between Rodgers and back-up Jordan Love, who has been taking the majority of snaps in Rodgers’ absence.

This offseason Rodgers agreed to a contract extension with the Packers for $200 million dollars over four years, $153 million of which is guaranteed.

The Packers will hold three practices this week between Tuesday and Thursday. The first two practices of the week are open to the public at Nitschke Field.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tammy Elliott talks about a recent scam taking advantage of this area having new lottery...
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Oshkosh woman loses money to scammers pretending to be Powerball winners
Crime tape
Wisconsin man charged with killing 6 in botched drug robbery
"Baby Theresa" sketch
Dodge Co. cold case solved using new DNA technology sparks privacy concerns
A Fond du Lac Fire Rescue truck.
Fond du Lac County crews rescue male who fell 30 feet from ledge
This March 17, 2020, photo provided by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections shows Douglas K....
Source: Whitmer, McConnell, Evers on Wisconsin gunman’s list

Latest News

Brett Favre
Packers legend Brett Favre to play in Donald Driver Charity Softball Game
Aaron Rodgers dodges question about Packers future while playing The Match on July 6th.
Rodgers, Brady defeat Allen, Mahomes in ‘The Match’
MASON CROSBY
Packers’ Crosby eager to bounce back after 2021 struggles
Bayern Munich’s Claudio Pizarro and Manchester City’s Shaun Wright-Phillips join Packers great...
Limited tickets available for soccer match at Lambeau Field