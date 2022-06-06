Plea hearing Monday for man charged with killing three in Lombardi Avenue crash

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man charged in a deadly high-speed crash on Green Bay’s Lombardi Avenue is scheduled for a plea hearing Monday.

Abdi Ahmed, 24, is charged with three counts of 1st Degree Reckless Homicide for the June 28, 2020 crash. Online court records indicate Ahmed will enter a plea to avoid jury trial. The hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Action 2 News will have updates from court.

Prosecutors say Ahmed was going 94 miles per hour in a 35 zone when he crashed into a car, killing Jesse L. Saldana, 28; Sonia D. Gonzalez-Guillen, 27; and Sonia V. Gonzalez, 57. Investigators say the victims’ car was turning at a gas station. The impact caused their car to flip 4 or 5 times. The district attorney said witnesses told investigators Ahmed made no attempt to brake.

In June 2020, the district attorney said police had six other contacts or complaints regarding Abdi’s vehicle being driven recklessly or at excessive speed in 2020, including an incident days before the crash where his car was reportedly going “90 miles per hour with its lights off at 10:30 P.M.”

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.