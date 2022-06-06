PATCHY FOG TONIGHT, A LITTLE BRIGHTER TUESDAY

A few breaks are expected to develop in the cloud deck during the evening and overnight hours, but some locations may hold onto clouds longer than others. Some patchy fog is possible with lows in the low 50s. Some 40s are likely farther north.

Brighter skies are on tap for Tuesday. Look for seasonable highs in the 70s, with cooler 60s near Lake Michigan. A stray afternoon shower is possible but most spots look to stay dry. Additional showers may develop Tuesday night into Wednesday as another weather maker grazes our region. Some t-showers/storms could pop up during the daytime heating on Wednesday. Any rain with that system won’t be as heavy as what we just had. There may also be a few showers and maybe a storm on Friday.

Seasonable temperatures with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s should be the general rule of thumb going forward away from the lake.

2022-06-06

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TUESDAY: NW/S 5-10 KTS... WAVES 0-2′

WEDNESDAY: S 5-10 KTS... WAVES 0-2′

TONIGHT: Variably cloudy. Some patchy fog. Cooler. LOW: 50

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Stray afternoon shower? HIGH: 74, cooler lakeside LOW: 54

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of a few showers. HIGH: 70 LOW: 53

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy & warmer. HIGH: 77 LOW: 53

FRIDAY: Clouds & sun. Chance of a shower or storm. HIGH: 75 LOW: 50

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonable temperatures. HIGH: 75 LOW: 52

SUNDAY: Variably cloudy. HIGH: 75 LOW: 55

MONDAY: Variably cloudy. Turning breezy. HIGH: 79

