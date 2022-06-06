Oshkosh firefighters honored with ‘Stork Award’ for delivering baby

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Two Oshkosh firefighters received an award for delivering a baby outside a hospital.

The firefighter/paramedics, Paul Friday and Hunter Resop, were honored with The Stork Award Monday.

Friday and Resop delivered baby Elijah Sanchez after his mother went into labor at home alone. The Oshkosh Fire Department (OFD) said Elijah’s dad arrived in time to cut the cord.

“This is just another example of the excellent service our paramedics provide to the community,” the OFD wrote in a media release. “We are proud to have these gentlemen on our team.”

Firefighters and the Sanchez family honored Friday and Resop at Station 15.

