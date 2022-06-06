Advertisement

Oshkosh firefighters honored with ‘Stork Award’ for delivering baby

Firefighters and Sanchez family
Firefighters and Sanchez family(Oshkosh Fire Department)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Two Oshkosh firefighters received an award for delivering a baby outside a hospital.

The firefighter/paramedics, Paul Friday and Hunter Resop, were honored with The Stork Award Monday.

Friday and Resop delivered baby Elijah Sanchez after his mother went into labor at home alone. The Oshkosh Fire Department (OFD) said Elijah’s dad arrived in time to cut the cord.

“This is just another example of the excellent service our paramedics provide to the community,” the OFD wrote in a media release. “We are proud to have these gentlemen on our team.”

Firefighters and the Sanchez family honored Friday and Resop at Station 15.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tammy Elliott talks about a recent scam taking advantage of this area having new lottery...
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Oshkosh woman loses money to scammers pretending to be Powerball winners
Crime tape
Wisconsin man charged with killing 6 in botched drug robbery
"Baby Theresa" sketch
Dodge Co. cold case solved using new DNA technology sparks privacy concerns
A Fond du Lac Fire Rescue truck.
Fond du Lac County crews rescue male who fell 30 feet from ledge
This March 17, 2020, photo provided by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections shows Douglas K....
Source: Whitmer, McConnell, Evers on Wisconsin gunman’s list

Latest News

COVID-19 in Wisconsin
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 1,736 cases, 6 deaths per day
June 6 noon forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Some afternoon sun
Abdi Ahmed in court for plea hearing
Man pleads guilty to charges in fatal Lombardi Avenue crash
The start of June marked Bellin Health opening up the first adolescent clinic in northeast...
YOUR HEALTH MATTERS: First adolescent clinic in Northeast Wisconsin gives teen specific care