Man arrested for stealing car with disabled person inside

Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
Madison Police Department. Wisconsin(NBC15)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Police in Madison have arrested a man who allegedly stole a car with a disabled person still in it.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that the incident occurred Sunday afternoon. Police Officer Ryan Kimberley said in a statement that the disabled person’s caregiver got out of the vehicle to get some food and left the engine running when a 43-year-old man got into the vehicle and drove off.

Police located the vehicle about 45 minutes later and arrested the man after he pulled into the University Hospital parking lot.

The person with disabilities wasn’t hurt.

