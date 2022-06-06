Advertisement

Madison native Jerry Kelly wins PGA Tour Champions playoff in Iowa

Jerry Kelly reacts after making a birdie putt on the 17th green during the final round of the...
Jerry Kelly reacts after making a birdie putt on the 17th green during the final round of the PGA Tour Champions Principal Charity Classic golf tournament, Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Jerry Kelly birdied the first hole of a playoff with Kirk Triplett on Sunday to win the PGA Tour Champions’ Principal Charity Classic.

Kelly hit his approach to 4 feet on the par-4 18th to set up the winning putt. The 55-year-old from Wisconsin has nine victories on the 50-and-over tour after winning three times on the PGA Tour.

He broke out of a putting slump with help from Steve Stricker, his Madison, Wisconsin, friend and neighbor who tied for eighth.

“It felt good all week. I just had to keep my patience in there. That was what sent me through, besides obviously Steve’s putting lesson again. But really is the patience. Because of that, because I was able to make some putts, that really carried me through.”

Kelly and Triplett each shot 5-under 67 to finish at 18-under 198 at Wakonda Club, two strokes ahead of Steven Alker and Hall of Famer Bernhard Langer.

Kelly returned from a lightning delay to play the final three holes of regulation, making a birdie on the par-3 17th. Triplett birdied the par-4 16th and closed with two pars.

“Just a good old-fashioned afternoon Midwest thunder boomer pop-up,” Kelly said about the storm. “It didn’t last long, luckily. Didn’t even think we were going to need to hit balls, but I’m glad I did because I found out just how old I am on that first drive in the playoff.”

The 60-year-old Triplett won the last of his eight senior titles in 2019.

Alker followed his second-round 64 with a 69. The Senior PGA Championship winner last week in Michigan, the 50-year-old New Zealander has four victories in his last 13 events.

The 64-year-old Langer had four back-nine birdies in a 68.

Brett Quigley was fifth at 15 under after a 70.

Paul Goydos (65) and Brandt Jobe (67) were 14 under, and Stricker (67) and Kevin Sutherland (67) were 13 under.

Stricker returned after having to withdraw from the Senior PGA because of a positive COVID-19 test result. He won the major in Alabama in his previous start.

Stricker will host the American Family Insurance Championship next week in Madison. Kelly is the two-time defending champion.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"Baby Theresa" sketch
Dodge Co. cold case solved using new DNA technology sparks privacy concerns
Tammy Elliott talks about a recent scam taking advantage of this area having new lottery...
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Oshkosh woman loses money to scammers pretending to be Powerball winners
A Fond du Lac Fire Rescue truck.
Fond du Lac County crews rescue male who fell 30 feet from ledge
A Manitowoc Fire Department boat assists in the search for a person who went into Lake Michigan
Manitowoc rescuers recover body from Lake Michigan
This March 17, 2020, photo provided by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections shows Douglas K....
Source: Whitmer, McConnell, Evers on Wisconsin gunman’s list

Latest News

The Wisconsin ‘Udder Tuggers’ wrapped up their weekend series with Peoria with a 5-1 win on...
‘Udder Tuggers’ wrap up weekend with win over Peoria
San Diego Padres' Jake Cronenworth hits an RBI single during the fifth inning of a baseball...
Cronenworth’s HR in 10th sends Padres past Brewers 6-4
Saturday's WIAA State Track and Field
Saturday’s WIAA State Track and Field
NEENAH'S SOLOMON DUNSIRN WINS STATE TENNIS SINGLES
Neenah’s Solomon Dunsirn wins title at WIAA Boys State Tennis