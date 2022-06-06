Advertisement

Korean War Veterans tour Highground Veterans Memorial

More than 20 veterans and their guests left from the Old Glory Honor Flight office Sunday morning.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Friends, family and onlookers waved goodbye as a bus full of Korean War Veterans headed for Highground Veteran Memorial Park in Neillsville Sunday.

Old Glory Honor Flight organized the trip to honor the Veterans’ service.

More than 20 veterans and their guests left from the Old Glory Honor Flight office in Grand Chute for the outing. Some of the Veterans commented on what it means to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“It’s very important to see the stuff, the equipment, and the different things they have,” Korean War Veteran Kenneth Coenen said.

“Sometimes it brings back memories because you see a lot of tears also for the guys that we served with that didn’t come back,” Korean War Veteran Robert Hoffman said.

The trip marked the first time the Old Glory Honor Flight has led a visit to Highground as a group. The Korean War Veterans were originally set to go to Korea prior to the pandemic.

“The Highground is a premiere destination that highlights Wisconsin’s ongoing efforts to honor its treasured veterans,” said Old Glory Board member Kati Cunningham in a media release. “The rolling hills and beautiful memorials to all of our nation’s conflicts offer veterans an opportunity to reflect on their service and begin to understand how grateful the community is for their service.”

The Veterans return to the Fox Valley Sunday evening.

