INTERVIEW: Protecting our pollinators

June is Pollinator Month. We get advice from national gardening expert Melinda Myers.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - No Mow May ended last week -- a campaign to give our pollinators a headstart before flowers are blooming en masse. Now June is National Pollinator Month.

We get advice from national gardening expert Melinda Myers on protecting our pollinators not only in these warm weather months but beyond and help their numbers recover.

Get some great gardening advice in the interview above.

