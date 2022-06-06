INTERVIEW: Protecting our pollinators

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - No Mow May ended last week -- a campaign to give our pollinators a headstart before flowers are blooming en masse. Now June is National Pollinator Month.

We get advice from national gardening expert Melinda Myers on protecting our pollinators not only in these warm weather months but beyond and help their numbers recover.

Get some great gardening advice in the interview above.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.