COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 1,736 cases, 6 deaths per day

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – New cases of the COVID-19 virus have leveled off in the latest report from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. The DHS says the state is averaging 1,736 new cases each day, down 1% from Friday’s 7-day average of 1,755.

Three counties in WBAY’s wider viewing area saw new cases in the triple digits -- Brown, Outagamie and Winnebago -- and Sheboygan County was on the verge, with 98. Keep in mind these are cumulative numbers since Friday, but if you’ve been reading these articles regularly you’ll know there haven’t been this many counties in triple digits in weeks, even on a Monday. Brown County’s total was pushed over 73,000 since the pandemic began.

Three counties in Wisconsin have 7-day averages of new cases in the triple digits: Milwaukee and Dane counties lead the state with 321 and 313 cases per day, respectively, and Waukesha County is a distant third with 124 cases per day. WBAY’s viewing area has 5 counties in the top 20:

#4 - Brown: 68 cases per day

#7 - Winnebago: 48.29 cases per day

#8 - Outagamie: 48 cases per day

#12 - Sheboygan: 34 cases per day

#16 - Fond du Lac: 22.43 cases per day

A “positive” development in the positivity rate, it fell to 13.2% of all tests in the last 7-day period coming back positive for the coronavirus, down from 14.2% a few days earlier. This is still very high but moving in the direction health officials want to see.

As we reported Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 11 Wisconsin counties have high levels of COVID-19 in the community, none in Northeast Wisconsin. Forest and Langlade counties have medium levels of the COVID-19 virus, while the other 18 counties we’re tracking in Northeast Wisconsin have low levels.

The CDC bases this on COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the previous 7 days, COVID-19 hospitalizations per 100,000 residents, and the percentage of hospital beds filled by COVID-19 patients.

COVID-19′s death toll increased by 10 since the last report on Friday, to 13,037. Waupaca County reported 2 of the deaths. The DHS says Wisconsin is averaging 6 deaths per day.

DHS numbers tell us 70 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 over the weekend, which averages out to 23 or 24 people per day. That’s less than our calculated 7-day average of 33 admissions per day.

As of Friday, the latest data available until later this afternoon, there were 397 people in hospitals around the state for COVID-19 treatment, including 65 in ICU. It’s the most people in intensive care since March 7. The day before, on Thursday, Wisconsin had over 400 COVID-19 patients for the first time since March 6, but that only lasted a day.

Also on Friday, the Northeast health care region had 35 patients, with 6 of them in ICU. Fox Valley hospitals had 16 COVID-19 patients, 2 of them in ICU.

For COVID-19 vaccinations, 7-day averages reached new lows for total doses administered (1,544/day), booster shots administered (749/day) and Wisconsinites getting at least their first vaccine dose (196/day), based on our calculations.

Monday’s Vaccinations by Age Group

5 to 11: 28.0% received vaccine/25.2% completed vaccinations/0.0% received booster

12 to 17: 61.9% received vaccine/58.5% completed vaccinations/20.2% received booster

18 to 24: 60.7% (+0.1) received vaccine/55.1% completed vaccinations/19.8% (+0.1) received booster

25 to 34: 64.5% received vaccine/60.0% completed vaccinations/25.7% received booster

35 to 44: 69.5% received vaccine/66.1% (+0.1) completed vaccinations/33.4% received booster

45 to 54: 71.8% received vaccine/69.1% (+0.1) completed vaccinations/38.4% received booster

55 to 64: 78.2% received vaccine/75.7% completed vaccinations/49.7% received booster

65 and up: 85.3% (-0.1) received vaccine/82.6% (-0.1) completed vaccinations/68.1% received booster

Monday’s Vaccinations by County Population

County (Population)

(Health region) % of population

with at least 1 dose % of population

completed series Brown (264,610) (NE) 65.9% 63.3% Calumet (50,209) (FV) 57.0% 54.9% Dodge (87,336) 52.7% 50.6% Door (27,889) (NE) 79.0% (+0.1) 75.1% Florence (4,298) (NE) 53.2% 50.6% Fond du Lac (102,902) (SE) 56.0% 53.5% Forest (8,960) 53.0% 50.5% Green Lake (18,908) (FV) 57.6% 54.9% Kewaunee (20,386) (NE) 52.7% 51.3% Langlade (19,119) 54.1% 52.1% Manitowoc (78,757) (NE) 60.8% 58.6% Marinette (40,262) (NE) 53.6% (-0.1) 51.5% Menominee (4,546) (FV) 81.2% 77.9% Oconto (38,383) (NE) 53.1% 51.4% Outagamie (188,766) (FV) 64.5% 61.9% Shawano (40,786) (FV) 48.1% 46.5% Sheboygan (115,240) (SE) 63.2% 60.7% Waupaca (50,664) (FV) 55.7% 53.8% Waushara (24,326) (FV) 46.3% 44.4% Winnebago (171,631) (FV) 62.5% 59.7% NORTHEAST REGION (474,585) (NE) 299,390 (63.1%) 287,816 (60.6%) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,836) (FV) 331,261 (60.2%, -0.1) 317,868 (57.8%) WISCONSIN (5,832,655) 3,759,457 (64.5%, +0.1) 3,573,901 (61.3%)

To find free COVID-19 vaccination sites near you, text your ZIP Code to 438829. Visit wbay.com/vaccine for a list of health care organizations offering vaccine shots.

MONDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS* (boldface indicates change since the last report)

Brown – 73,050 cases (+169) (427 deaths)

Calumet – 11,934 cases (+19) (100 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)** - 5,143 cases (88 deaths)

Dodge – 25,198 cases (+32) (295 deaths)

Door – 6,901 cases (+19) (61 deaths)

Florence - 834 cases (17 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 30,759 cases (+73) (261 deaths)

Forest - 2,503 cases (+1) (48 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)** - 2,825 cases (40 deaths)

Green Lake - 4,477 cases (+14) (55 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)** - 2,382 cases (71 deaths)

Kewaunee – 4,692 cases (+5) (42 deaths)

Langlade - 5,105 cases (+11) (75 deaths)

Manitowoc – 18,050 cases (+43) (161 deaths)

Marinette - 10,016 cases (+15) (108 deaths)

Menominee – 1,959 cases (+1) (15 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)** - 4,054 cases (61 deaths)

Oconto – 9,540 cases (+10) (97 deaths)

Outagamie – 44,182 cases (+112) (361 deaths)

Shawano – 10,246 cases (+16) (129 deaths)

Sheboygan – 30,678 cases (+98) (272 deaths)

Waupaca – 11,793 cases (+32) (199 deaths) (+2)

Waushara – 5,217 cases (+9) (70 deaths)

Winnebago – 46,399 cases (+110) (337 deaths)

* You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website and for Michigan counties on the Michigan Department of Health COVID-19 website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publish updates Mondays through Fridays.

** Michigan Department of Health updates county information on Wednesdays.

Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.