3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Growing

Are bird flu numbers growing? Are scientists growing plants in lunar soil? How did scientists regrow 90% of hair in a study?
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Are bird flu numbers growing? Brad Spakowitz has an update.

How are plants in lunar soil growing? Brad has an update for our future moon colonists. (They’re gonna have to science the heck out of it.)

And how did scientists regrow 90% of lost hair in a study? Brad explains what the researchers did and how quickly it worked! So brush up on your science in 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES!

