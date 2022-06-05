WIDESPREAD RAIN TONIGHT, DRYING OUT MONDAY AFTERNOON

Soaking rain is on tap for some of us tonight and Monday morning. Between 1-2″ of rain may fall along and south of a line from Waupaca to Green Bay to Sturgeon Bay. There could be some embedded thunder and lightning as well. Lighter activity and lesser rainfall amounts are expected farther northwest. Lows tonight will be mainly in the 50s.

Rain potential through Monday PM (WBAY)

We’ll start Monday with widespread rain across our southeastern areas. Once again, some thunder may be mixed in with the rain. The heaviest rain should exit during the morning with just some isolated activity during the afternoon. Clouds will linger for a good part of the day but lets be hopeful for at least some sun by late in the day. Highs should be mainly in the 60s, below the average high of 74°.

Seasonable temperatures and some sunshine return Tuesday but another weather maker could give us additional showers and storms Tuesday night into Wednesday.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

MONDAY: NE 5-15 KTS... WAVES 1-3′

TUESDAY: NW/SE 5-10 KTS... WAVES 0-2′

TONIGHT: Periods of rain. Thunder possible. LOW: 56

MONDAY: Rain and thunderstorms... May be heavy in the morning. Clearing late. HIGH: 68 LOW: 50

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 75 LOW: 55

WEDNESDAY: Chance of a few showers. Maybe a storm or two. HIGH: 71 LOW: 53

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 76 LOW: 52

FRIDAY: Variably cloudy. Stray shower possible. HIGH: 76 LOW: 52

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 76 LOW: 54

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 77

